Disruption to Shropshire train services now cleared following Wolverhampton fire

By Megan HoweTransportPublished: Comments

Trains are now running normally through Shropshire after 'major disruption' was caused due to a fire next to the railway line in Wolverhampton.

A view of the fire damaged building from a train window this morning (Picture: Laurianne Dudgeon).
The update came this morning, more than 24 hours after a fire broke out in a disused factory in Horseley Fields, at around 9pm on Monday night.

Services running between Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton and Birmingham had all been affected by the blaze which started near the railway line.

Passengers were warned that trains could be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted and that disruption was expected to last the entire day.

National Rail has now confirmed the disruption has been cleared and services are running as usual.

For more information on the latest travel, visit nationalrail.co.uk.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

