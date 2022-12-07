Disruption to Shropshire train services now cleared following Wolverhampton fire

A view of the fire damaged building from a train window this morning (Picture: Laurianne Dudgeon).

The update came this morning, more than 24 hours after a fire broke out in a disused factory in Horseley Fields, at around 9pm on Monday night.

Services running between Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton and Birmingham had all been affected by the blaze which started near the railway line.

Passengers were warned that trains could be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted and that disruption was expected to last the entire day.

National Rail has now confirmed the disruption has been cleared and services are running as usual.