MP to hold meeting with Telford bus bosses after hearing complaints

Lucy Allan

On Thursday Ms Allan raised the issue of "poor performance of bus services" in town ahead of a meeting she has with the top brass at Arriva.

Ms Allan told the House of Commons that she has been contacted by hundreds of constituents on the subject.

"I have heard many stories of overcrowding, particularly at peak times," she said.

"Delayed or cancelled services exacerbate this overcrowding and I have been informed of wheelchair users being unable to get on buses that are already full.

"As the winter months roll in, many residents – particularly schoolchildren – have been left to wait at bus stops for services that are often over half an hour late, or do not arrive at all. This cannot continue."

Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt said she recognises how important bus services are and the support the Government has given to providers.