Canal lock is closed off after car falls in

By Thomas Parkes

A Midlands canal lock has been closed – after a car fell into the water.

The vehicle fell into the canal lock. Photo: Canal and River Trust
The vehicle fell into the canal lock. Photo: Canal and River Trust

Factory Lock number three, near Factory Road and Furnace Parade, in Tipton, was shut on Monday morning.

Photos taken at the scene by Express & Star reporter James Vukmirovic

A Land Rover was shown on its side in the canal in a dramatic photo.

The Canal and River Trust, sharing the image on social media, said: "Factory Lock No 3 on the New Main Line Canal in Tipton is closed as a car is in the lock. We're working on a plan to get this removed as quickly as possible. There are no signs of pollution yet but we will continue to monitor."

Canal & River Trust statement regarding car in the canal at Factory Locks

A spokesman for the Trust said: "Yesterday we were alerted that a Land Rover car had been driven into Factory Lock number 3 on the Main Line Canal in Tipton.

"Thankfully, there are no reports of anyone being injured, and we are working on plans to crane the car out of the canal. Following a site visit we are hoping the car will be removed today."

Photos taken at the scene by Express & Star reporter James Vukmirovic
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

