Which roads will be shut in Shropshire this weekend for Remembrance events?

A beautiful soldier postbox topper has appeared in Sundorne Avenue ahead of Remembrance Day in Shrewsbury

Remembrance Sunday is a chance for us all to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

The events will see veterans, civic leaders, members of the Royal British Legion and the public gather in town squares, at cenotaphs and in front of council houses to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

There will be parades, services and moments to reflect as cities and towns across the region remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Roads will be closed across the Shropshire region, with a number of rolling closures taking place through each day.

Members of the public will be able to line the streets to see the parades go by and there will be opportunities to lay wreathes and pause for two minutes of silence, preceded by The Last Post and followed by The Reveille.

There will be services and events taking place across the region, so here is a list of the closures:

Road closures on Friday

Oswestry Armistice Day event - Church Street (from Upper Brook Street to Smithfield Street) will be closed from 10.30am to 11.30am

Ludlow Armistice Day event - Castle Street, Ludlow to be closed between 10.40am to 12pm due to expectation that spectators of event will spill into public highway.

Road closures on Sunday