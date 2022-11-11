Which roads will be shut in Shropshire this weekend for Remembrance events?

Remembrance Sunday is a chance for us all to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.
The events will see veterans, civic leaders, members of the Royal British Legion and the public gather in town squares, at cenotaphs and in front of council houses to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
There will be parades, services and moments to reflect as cities and towns across the region remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Roads will be closed across the Shropshire region, with a number of rolling closures taking place through each day.
Members of the public will be able to line the streets to see the parades go by and there will be opportunities to lay wreathes and pause for two minutes of silence, preceded by The Last Post and followed by The Reveille.
There will be services and events taking place across the region, so here is a list of the closures:
Road closures on Friday
Oswestry Armistice Day event - Church Street (from Upper Brook Street to Smithfield Street) will be closed from 10.30am to 11.30am
Ludlow Armistice Day event - Castle Street, Ludlow to be closed between 10.40am to 12pm due to expectation that spectators of event will spill into public highway.
Road closures on Sunday
Shrewsbury Remembrance parade - Rolling road closures between 9am and 12pm - Castle Street, Pride Hill, Shoplatch, St Johns Hill, St Chads Terrace
Newtown Baschurch Remembrance parade - Shrewsbury Rd (between Prescott Court and Nobold) to be closed between 10.15am and 11.30am
St Martin's Remembrance service - Overton Road will be closed for a short duration, stewards on site and access maintained to shops and premises. Signed diversion in use.
Gobowen Remembrance service - Chirk Road and Old Wittington Road will be closed for a short period between 10.45am to 11.30am from Whittington Old Road to Bypass Road.
Oswestry Remembrance parade - Between 10am and 12pm, Church Street, The Cross, Bailey Street, Bailey Head will be closed
Trefonen Remembrance service - Oswestry Road and Treflach Road will be closed between Chapel Lane and Bellan Lane from 10.45am and 11.30am
Whitchurch Remembrance parade - Station Road (Richmond Terrace to Bridgewater Street), Bridgewater Street, Green End, Deermoss Lane, Bullring, High Street, will be closed between 09.30am and 12.45pm
Market Drayton Remembrance - Queen St, High St, Church St, St Marys St, Shropshire St, Cheshire St, Frogmore Rd and Tower Lawn, will be closed between 10am and 12.30pm
Wem Remembrance parade - High St (The Grove to New St) and Leek St will be closed between 10.30am and 12.30pm
Baschurch Remembrance parade - Shrewsbury Rd (between Prescott Court and Nobold) and Nobold will be closed between 10.15am and 11.30am
Church Stretton Remembrance parade - Easthope Road, Sandford Avenue, High Street, Churchway, Church Street, and Longhills Road, will be closed between 9am and 11.30am
Ludlow Remembrance parade - Bull Ring, King Street, High Street, Castle Street will be closed between 10.30am and 12.30pm
Bridgnorth Remembrance parade - Whitburn Street, High St, Postern Gate and West Castle Street will be closed between 09.30am and 11am
Albrighton Remembrance parade - High Street (Newport Road to Station Road) and Newport Road (High Street to Rectory Road), will be closed between 10.15am and 12.45pm
Cressage Remembrance service - Harley Road, Shrewsbury Road, Sheinton Road and Station Road, will be closed between 10.45am and 11.15am
Madeley Remembrance parade - High Street and Park Avenue will be closed between 10.15am and 11am
Dawley Remembrance parade - Station Road, Burton Street, High Street, Chapel Street, Quarry Place and Doseley Road, will be closed between 10.15am and 12.30pm
Hadley Remembrance parade - High Street, Waterloo Road, Crescent Road and Manse Road, will be closed between 10.30am and 12.30pm
Newport Remembrance parade - Audley Avenue, Avenue Road, Upper Bar, and High Street, will be closed between 10am and 1.15pm
Wellington Remembrance parade - New Street, Market Square and Church Street, Queens Street and Market Street, will be closed between 6am and 1pm
Donnington Remembrance parade - Wrekin Drive and Winifred’s Drive will be closed between 10.35am and 11.15am
Oakengates Remembrance parade - Lion Street and Bridge Street will be closed between 10.30am and 10.45am