Coach company takes over key north Shropshire bus route

By David TooleyShrewsburyTransportPublished:

A border-based coach company has taken over a key bus route in the north of Shropshire.

Picture: Shropshire Council
Tanat Valley Coaches, based in Llanrhaeadr-Ym-Mochnant, has taken over the 576 route that runs between Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

It is also a key service for the villages including Knockin, Baschurch, Walford and Bomere Heath.

Shropshire Council, which ran a re-tendering exercise for the route, said the timetable and route will remain the same.

Tanat Valley Coaches will take over the contract from December 3. Tanat Valley also runs in town services in Oswestry.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "The 576 Oswestry to Shrewsbury bus service will be operated by Tanat Valley Coaches from 3 Dec, following a re-tendering exercise.

"It serves villages including Knockin, Baschurch, Walford and Bomere Heath.

"The timetable and route will remain the same.

"The 576 is currently operated by Arriva."

