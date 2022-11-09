Coach company takes over key north Shropshire bus route

Picture: Shropshire Council

Tanat Valley Coaches, based in Llanrhaeadr-Ym-Mochnant, has taken over the 576 route that runs between Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

It is also a key service for the villages including Knockin, Baschurch, Walford and Bomere Heath.

Shropshire Council, which ran a re-tendering exercise for the route, said the timetable and route will remain the same.

Tanat Valley Coaches will take over the contract from December 3. Tanat Valley also runs in town services in Oswestry.

