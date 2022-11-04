Rail strikes off but services in West Midlands will still be affected this weekend

Strikes have been called off at the 11th hour but rail companies in the West Midlands have warned that services on Saturday will not be as normal due to the lateness of the news breaking on Friday afternoon.

West Midlands Railway said: "Industrial action by the RMT, originally proposed for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday has now been called off. However, due to the lateness of the RMT announcement on Friday afternoon, it will not be possible to reinstate the normal West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway timetable, and a reduced service will be in operation on Saturday, November 5 2022.

"Work is ongoing to establish the level of service that can run on Monday and Wednesday, but it’s likely that a limited timetable will also be in place on Monday."

Transport for Wales and Avanti West Coast have made similar announcements.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts.

The RMT said it has secured "unconditional" talks on Network Rail and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.

The union said the dispute remains "very much live" and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on November 15.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

"We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

"Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

"Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will."

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator, said: "It's welcome news that the RMT has called off its strikes but the very late notice means that services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited, and while we, and our train company partners, will work without pause over the weekend, there will be limited ability to change the 'strike timetable' for Monday.

"Our advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.

"We look forward to getting back round the table with all our trades unions early next week to see if the progress made this week can be built on, and a resolution found."

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: "It is positive that the RMT leadership have stepped back from the brink and called off their strike action.

"Unfortunately, the late notice means that while train companies are working hard to reinstate services, they will remain severely disrupted for our passengers tomorrow and into the early part of next week.

"Our advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday only travel by rail if necessary.

"We remain committed to intensive negotiations to agree the reforms needed to improve reliability, deliver a pay rise for our people and get the industry back on a sustainable financial footing.