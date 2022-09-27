All the major road closures to look out for in Shropshire this week

Our full major road closures list is below.

This article explains exactly what major routes, meaning those managed by National Highways, will be closed over the next week in the county.

Drivers in Shropshire will have six major road closures to watch out for, with one expected to cause moderate delays of between ten minutes and half an hour.

Shropshire Road Closures

A5

From 9pm August 15 to 6am October 22 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 jct seven to nescliffe bypass, lane closures with switching for maintenance activities.

A483

From 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 26 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 from A495 to Welsh border, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of STW.

A5

From 8pm September 26 to 6am September 28 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Mile end Roundabout, Lane closures with switching for white lining works.

A49

From 8pm October 3 to 6am October 7 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49, junction of B4371 Church Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

A458

From 9pm October 3 to 6am October 5 - moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Shottaton and Sandford, closure of main carriageway for resurfacing works.

A5

From 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Felton Butler to Nesscliffe bypass, Lare closure leading to off network carriageway closure of Nessciffe / Wilcott road for works by local authority, diversion to A5 Wolfshead roundabout.