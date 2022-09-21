Cheapest fuel around Shropshire as average prices reach lowest level for months

The average fuel price across the UK is now at its lowest level since mid-May

Figures published on Monday by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy showed a litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5p, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.

These were the lowest prices since May 16, and coincided with a fall in wholesale costs due to a drop in oil prices.

The highest average fuel prices for the year so far were recorded on July 4, when petrol was 191.6p per litre and diesel was 199.2p per litre.

Since then, the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family petrol car has been cut by more than £14, while diesel drivers are paying nearly £10 less for a full tank.

As of Wednesday, these were the cheapest prices recorded around Shropshire.

Cheapest petrol around Shropshire

Essar Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 147.9p Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 149.9p Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 149.9p Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Hollyhead Road, Nesscliffe - 152.9p Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - 154.9p Texaco Robinson and Young Service Station, Shrewsbury Road, Wem - 155.9p Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 155.9p Esso, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 155.9p Essar Mount Service Station, The Mount, Shrewsbury - 156.9p Texaco St Martins Service Station, St Martins Road, St Martins - 156.9p Texaco Stans Superstore, Overton Road, St Martins - 156.9p Texaco Swan Garage, Worcester Road, Tenbury Wells - 156.9p

Cheapest diesel around Shropshire

Essar Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 167.9p Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 169.9p Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 171.9p Co-op, Foldgate Lane, Ludlow - 173.9p Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - 174.9p Texaco Co-op, A489, Churchstoke - 175.9p Co-op, High Street, Cleobury Mortimer - 175.9p Sainsbury's, Colliers Way, Telford - 176.9p Asda, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury - 177.7p Asda, Southwater Way, Telford - 177.7p Asda, St Georges Road, Donnington Wood - 177.7p