Five suffer minor injuries as car overturns in Market Drayton crash

Emergency services were called out to the crash near the Talbot Hotel, on Newcastle Road, at 3.37am on Friday.
No-one was trapped in the vehicle and a fire crew from Market Drayton helped make the vehicle and area safe. Police and the ambulance service were also at the scene.
Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "INCIDENT. Mobilised at 03:37 on Friday to single vehicle roll over RTC in Market Drayton. Assistance given to @OFFICIALWMAS @OPUShropshire. 5 casualties with minor injuries. Thankfully no persons trapped. Vehicle and area made safe."
