Five suffer minor injuries as car overturns in Market Drayton crash

Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Emergency services were called out to the crash near the Talbot Hotel, on Newcastle Road, at 3.37am on Friday.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle and a fire crew from Market Drayton helped make the vehicle and area safe. Police and the ambulance service were also at the scene.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "INCIDENT. Mobilised at 03:37 on Friday to single vehicle roll over RTC in Market Drayton. Assistance given to @OFFICIALWMAS @OPUShropshire. 5 casualties with minor injuries. Thankfully no persons trapped. Vehicle and area made safe."