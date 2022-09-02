Notification Settings

Five suffer minor injuries as car overturns in Market Drayton crash

By Ian HarveyMarket DraytonTransportPublished:

Five people suffered minor injuries when a car hit a lamppost and overturned in Market Drayton in the early hours.

Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton
Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Emergency services were called out to the crash near the Talbot Hotel, on Newcastle Road, at 3.37am on Friday.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle and a fire crew from Market Drayton helped make the vehicle and area safe. Police and the ambulance service were also at the scene.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "INCIDENT. Mobilised at 03:37 on Friday to single vehicle roll over RTC in Market Drayton. Assistance given to @OFFICIALWMAS @OPUShropshire. 5 casualties with minor injuries. Thankfully no persons trapped. Vehicle and area made safe."

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

