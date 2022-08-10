Drivers travelling 'up to 30 miles' to use Shropshire's cheapest filling station

Fuel prices at DA Roberts in Whitchurch on Wednesday. Photo: DA Roberts

DA Roberts Fuels at Grindley Brook Garage in Chester Road, Whitchurch, was selling unleaded petrol for 150.9p per litre on Wednesday, with diesel at 168.9p.

It is one of a number of garages around the county selling petrol for below 160.9p as prices continue to fall.

"It's probably about six months, before the war in Ukraine which started in February/March time, that's probably the last time it was around that price," said finance director Ricky Allman.

The garage is regularly seeing a constant stream of traffic as drivers travel from across Shropshire and parts of Cheshire to take advantage of the prices. At one point on Wednesday afternoon there were 18 drivers waiting to use the eight pumps at the garage, which is regularly receiving two deliveries a day to keep up with demand.

Mr Allman said customers have been coming from as far away as Telford, Crewe and Chester.

He explained: "Some are saying it's 30p cheaper than near them," and that driving the distance is still worth it.

Regular updates by the garage on Facebook are reaching 100,000 people as people share the news.

"We've had people saying they are never using supermarkets again," said Mr Allman, who added that his garage is gaining loyal customers as people desert the big retailers.

"I think people are getting fed up of being ripped off."

RAC Fuel Watch lists the current national average for petrol prices as 175.7p for unleaded and 186.4p for diesel as wholesale prices continue to go down. According to the RAC, wholesale costs are currently at levels last seen in April.

Cheapest petrol around Shropshire

Essar DA Roberts Fuels, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 150.9p Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 154.9p Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe - 154.9p Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 154.9p Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 159.9p Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield - 159.9p Essar The Mount, Shrewsbury - 162.9p Texaco St Martins Road, St Martin's - 164.9p Texaco Stans Superstore, Overton Road, St Martin's - 164.9p Esso, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 165.9p

Cheapest diesel around Shropshire