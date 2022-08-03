Councillor calls for joint action over 'frightening' A41 after latest crash

The scene of Sunday's crash. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Councillor Roy Aldcroft, who sit on Market Drayton Town Council, is part of the 'A41 Action Group', which involves parishes along the stretch of road running through Newport, Tern Hill and Whitchurch.

The aim of the group is to come up with a solution to reduce the number of accidents which occur on the A41 – to prevent long-term injuries and fatalities.

Now, fresh calls have been made by Councillor Aldcroft and other local politicians over the road, following a major crash in which a man suffered 'potentially life-changing injuries'.

The crash, on the A41 near Chetwynd, took place at around 3.55pm on Sunday, and involved a VW Golf estate and a lorry.

The driver of the Golf was airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital, while a woman who was a passenger in the car was also taken to hospital.

Fresh calls have been made for safety measures, including average speed cameras, on the A41 after the latest crash.

Councillor Aldcroft said: "I was driving down on Sunday and saw the aftermath of the accident and it's becoming too much a regular occurrence on what is a very fast road.

"I keep my speed down anyway because I know it's a frightening place to be, but new drivers to the county might not know about it.

"It really is a tragedy and happening more now than ever."

Councillor Aldcroft believes the geography of the road makes it dangerous, as there are stretches where goods vehicles can disappear from view for a few moments where the road dips.

He believes it is a combination of speed, driver observation and poor road signage in certain places which needs to be addressed.