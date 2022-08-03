Cheapest petrol stations around Shropshire as drivers are told to shop around for best deals

Petrol stations in Shropshire are continuing to reduce their prices

As the RAC criticises supermarkets for not passing on savings in wholesale costs, and the day after BP reported profits of £6.9bn between April and June, it is again independent filling stations which are recording the lowest prices around Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The national averages recorded by the RAC are 182.1p for unleaded and 192p for diesel.

The RAC said fuel prices have been falling 'too slowly' despite a 9p reduction last month which led to nearly £5 being shaved off the cost of a 55-litre tank of petrol (£105.29 down to £100.48) and a £3.68 reduction for a tank of diesel (£109.41 down to £105.81).

However, the motoring association says average prices should be nearer 167p for petrol and 182p for diesel, and the slow reduction of costs "has cost drivers dear and is still doing so".

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “What ought to have happened is that the biggest retailers cut their prices more significantly on a daily basis, given the wholesale price of petrol has fallen steadily over the last eight weeks. Instead, average retailer margin for petrol across the industry has been up around 20p a litre for the last two weeks – more than three times its long-term average.

“The average cost of delivered wholesale unleaded in the first week of May was 131.73p which gave rise to forecourt prices across the country hitting 167p a week later. Wholesale petrol averaged virtually the same last week which should – if retailer’s pass on the savings they’re benefitting from – in theory bring pump prices down to a similar level to what we saw in mid-May."

A number of petrol stations - mainly independent - around the county are now charging much less, with the cheapest petrol price in Shropshire now at 157.9p and diesel reaching 174.9p.

Mr Williams advised motorists to look beyond supermarkets and try independent garages for the best deals.

“The best advice for filling up is no longer to assume the supermarkets are the cheapest, but to shop around as it’s highly likely you’ll find an independent retailer which is doing the right thing and fairly reflecting their lower wholesale costs by charging a lower price," he continued.

"This is really encouraging because the independents buy new stock less frequently than the supermarkets as they don’t sell as much, and consequently aren’t as well positioned as their rivals to be able to snap up fuel at lower prices when there are sudden market drops.”

These are the best prices on Wednesday morning according to petrol-prices.com.

Cheapest petrol around Shropshire

Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 157.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 159.9p

Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 160.9p

Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Holyhead Road - 161.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield - 166.9p

Esso, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 167.9p

Texaco Llandrinio Service Station, Llanymynech - 168.9p

Esso Four Crosses Garage, Llanymynech - 168.9p

Essar The Mount, Shrewsbury - 169.9p

Texaco Robinson and Young, Shrewsbury Road, Wem - 169.9p

Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 169.9p

Esso Vyrnwayside Garage, Llansantffraid - 169.9p

Cheapest diesel around Shropshire

Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 174.9p

Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 176.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 177.9p

Esso, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 181.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield - 182.5p

Essar The Mount, Shrewsbury - 182.9p

Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Holyhead Road - 182.9p

Border Garage, Newtown Road, Welshpool - 182.9p

Asda, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury - 183.7p