Councillors are calling for average speed cameras along the length of the A41

Shropshire Councillors will be asked to back a review into safety on the A41, amid concern about an increasing number of crashes on the road.

Three councillors have put forward a motion, which will be considered at Shropshire Council's full meeting on Thursday.

The motion outlines their concerns over the A41 from Whitchurch to Hinstock, and says "urgent action" is needed to stop people being injured on the road.

The motion is being led by Councillor Rob Gittins, who represents Cheswardine, and is also a member of the ruling Conservative administration's cabinet.

It has support from fellow cabinet member, Councillor Roy Aldcroft, who represents Market Drayton East, Hodnet Councillor Paul Gill, Prees Councillor Paul Wynn, and also the authority's cabinet member in charge of roads – Councillor Dean Carroll.

The motion calls for a number of measures, including a report to look at making junctions more visible, replacing warning signs, and introducing "appropriate" line markings.

The group also say they want "active speed enforcement" and average speed cameras along the full stretch of the road, and want to lobby the Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, over the issue.

Other measures include lobbying the Department of Transport for money to carry out work to junctions, as well as increasing visibility splays, and improving the road surface.

Councillors will also be asked to support the request to work with the emergency services to get 'real time' data for 'KSI' statistics, which say how many people have been killed or seriously injured on a road.