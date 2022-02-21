Notification Settings

A49 and M54 closures planned for road resurfacing

By Dominic Robertson

A major road will be closed overnight for workers to carry out resurfacing.

Highways England has confirmed it plans to shut the southbound carriageway of the A49 near Bayston Hill from 9pm on Monday, March 14, through to 6am the next dayon Tuesday, March 15.

A notice from the highways authority said that the work would close the road from its roundabout junction with the A5 and the A5112, to its junction with Sharpstone Lane, at Bayston Hill.

A diversion route via the A5, the A458 and the B4368 will be signed.

Non-motorway traffic will be diverted via the A5112, Pulley Lane, Overdale Road and Lythwood Road.

A number of closures will also be taking place on the M54 to allow for resurfacing work, starting on Friday.

The closures will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am and over some entire weekends, from 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays.

The closures are expected to continue for about a month.

The stretches affected include the eastbound carriageway from Junction 5 for Telford Town Centre to Junction 4 for Shifnal.

Council officials will meanwhile be asked to approve plans for up to seven homes next to a former pub.

The application for outline planning permission has been submitted to Shropshire Council and puts forward proposal for the homes on land next to the former Eagles Inn, on Harley Road in Cressage.

Planning officers will also be asked to decide on proposals for the installation of a 16-panel solar panel system split over a front and rear roof at 48 Trinity Street in Shrewsbury.

Another proposal seeks permission for the construction of a 70-bed care home, as well as two six-bed assisted living units.

The plans, which include access and parking areas are for land East of Maes-yclawdd in Oswestry.

Five detached bungalows could also be built in Market Drayton.

An application asks permission to construct the bungalows, and three parking spaces, on Kilnbank Road.

A new bungalow could also be built to the north of 68 High Street in Albrighton.

The application also asks permission for the demolition of outbuildings.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

