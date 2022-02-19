Temporary lights cause tailbacks on busy A5 stretch amid Storm Eunice disruption

The lights are in place on the A5 near Shotatton, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, causing tailbacks of about three miles and adding to the travel disruption already in place due to Storm Eunice.

Some drivers were turning around to find alternative routes rather than sit in the queues on Saturday, with Shrewsbury-bound traffic backed up to the Queen's Head turn-off.

Meanwhile traffic has been moving slowly on many roads across Shropshire after hours of rain, snow and sleet blocked drains and left pools of standing water covering carriageways.