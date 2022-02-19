Notification Settings

Temporary lights cause tailbacks on busy A5 stretch amid Storm Eunice disruption

By Harry LeatherShrewsburyTransportPublished:

Drivers are facing delays due to temporary traffic lights on one of Shropshire's busiest roads.

The lights are in place on the A5 near Shotatton, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, causing tailbacks of about three miles and adding to the travel disruption already in place due to Storm Eunice.

Some drivers were turning around to find alternative routes rather than sit in the queues on Saturday, with Shrewsbury-bound traffic backed up to the Queen's Head turn-off.

Meanwhile traffic has been moving slowly on many roads across Shropshire after hours of rain, snow and sleet blocked drains and left pools of standing water covering carriageways.

There were several large puddles across the A5 and on roads in Shrewsbury such as Smithfield Road, where flooding could worsen with the River Severn already covering paths but yet to reach the road.

Harry Leather

By Harry Leather

Group Digital Editor@hleather_star

