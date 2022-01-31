Main road into Ironbridge closing for two months for repairs

The closure will start at Waterloo Street roundabout. Photo: Google.

The work means one of the main roads into Ironbridge Gorge will be closed from Monday, February 7, and traffic lights will be in place from Monday, January 31.

The closure starts at Waterloo Street roundabout at the top of the high street, up to the Jockey Bank/Madeley Road Junction and there will be a number of other closures on access-only roads across the Ironbridge Gorge, including Jockey Bank and Wesley Road.

Diversions will be in place for vehicles along the Ironbridge bypass (A4169) to Buildwas and the Wharfage including bus services 8,18, 19a and 894.

Telford & Wrekin Council's roadworks map says works are due to be completed by April 8.

The length of the retaining wall will be removed and rebuilt, including the complex series of supporting arches, to safeguard the road’s stability.

Councillor Lee Carter, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “This road was originally built for horses and carts, and the weight of vehicles using it means it is deteriorating.

“Our teams closely monitor structures across the borough, and the retaining wall has deteriorated to the point where intervention is needed to ensure its stability.

“We appreciate the disruption this will cause but Ironbridge is a particularly difficult area due to its age, heritage and architecture.

"Our highways vision is to ‘Keep Telford Moving’ and in 2021/2022 we will invest £21.6m to deliver over 160 improvement schemes across the borough.

“All businesses remain open throughout the work, so please remember to continue to support them, shopping local wherever you can."

More information about roadworks in Telford can be found at telford.gov.uk/roadworks