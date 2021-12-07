Two road closures affect Bridgnorth area

The B4368 between Aston Eyre and Shipton will be closed from 9.30am each day until Friday at 4pm. A diversion is in place via the A458 in Much Wenlock, and the B4378.

The work to be carried out is listed as an 'urgent road closure to rectify carriageway defects'.

Meanwhile, the B4363 between Billingsley and the B4555 junction was closed on Monday, December 6, and will not reopen until this Friday at 4pm. A diversion is in place via Highley.