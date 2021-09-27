Cycleway planned for relief road would comply with national standards says council

The route of the relief road

Campaign group Better Shrewsbury Transport says the design of the proposed cycleway is out of date and could prove dangerous for cyclists.

But Shropshire Council says it is in line with the national, Design Manual for Roads and Bridges guidelines.

The proposals include a three metre wide combined cycleway and footway along the entire 6.9 kilometre length of the road which will run from the Churncote roundabout on the A5 to Battlefield.

A spokesman for the council said: "It would have a 1.5 metre separation away from road traffic and fully complies with national standards in the Design Manual for Roads and Bridges - CD143 Designing for walking, cycling and horse-riding.

"This 1.5metre separation is appropriate for the nature of the proposed road and the numbers of cyclists and pedestrians likely to use the route.