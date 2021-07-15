The train game to name new locomotives coming online soon

Grace Webb with one of the trains

Ruby Ruabon Rooster and Osprey were names selected by pupils from Shrewsbury and Bishops Castle which others include Barmouth Bridge, Cricieth Castle, The Red Dragon and Gelert.

FA final judging panel which included CBBC star, teacher and motorsport presenter Grace Webb, chose overall winners for three creative categories connected to the names, best poem, short story and picture

As well as getting to name one of TfW’s brand new trains, all winners receive a special TfW creative kit, and the regional and creative category winners will get a limited-edition Hornby model of their train.

Grace Webb, who presents Grace’s Amazing Machines on Cbeebies, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many children getting involved and the creativity they have shown has been fantastic.

" I’m looking forward to seeing the new trains, with their brilliant names, out on the network.”

The Magnificent Train Journey competition also provided teachers and schools with an interactive learning pack based around topics including sustainability and transport, trains old and new, stories from around Wales and the borders and places to explore on the train.

Megan Roseblade, TfW project lead and a former teacher, said: “On behalf of everyone at TfW I would like to thank all of the children who took the time to enter the competition, we’ve been blown away by the quality of entries we received.

“This was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to name the new trains which will help to transform the Wales and Borders network and there has been a fantastic response to the challenge.