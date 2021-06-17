Delay for new railway footbridge in Oakengates

Old footbridge near Oakengates Station

The structure linking Station Fields and Hancocks Drive, in Oakengates, had been initially scheduled to arrive over the weekend, but failed to materialise.

Network Rail removed the old bridge two months ago as a part of a £920,000 investment project. It said the replacement would now due to arrive overnight on June 26.

Pedestrians have been crossing the railway using the main footbridge at Oakengates Station.

Network Rail's Central route director Dave Penney said: “Replacing the public footbridge at Oakengates will really transform the look and feel of the station and surrounding area.