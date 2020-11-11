Man killed in A5 crash with cement mixer named as Paul Atkins, 59

The main A5 between Stretton and Gailey at the Ivy House Lane junction. Pic: Google StreetView

The crash took place on the A5, between Stretton and Gailey, near the junction with Ivy House Lane, at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Mr Atkins, from Essington, was driving a silver Peugeot 308 towards Telford when he was involved in a collision with a white coloured cement mixer travelling in the opposite direction.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene with a critical care paramedic and doctor on board.

Staffordshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision – and any relations to Mr Atkins.

Sergeant Rich Moors, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision or the incident itself.

"The road was quite busy with traffic at the time and it is possible there are witnesses who are yet to get in touch.

"I am also looking to trace any relations of Paul as his direct family passed away some years ago.”

Anyone with any information should call Staffordshire Police on 101 or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 225 of November 10.