Man, 59, killed in crash with lorry on A5

The main A5 between Stretton and Gailey at the Ivy House Lane junction. Pic: Google StreetView

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following the crash near Gailey this morning .

Emergency services were called to the A5 between Stretton and Gailey, near the junction with Ivy House Lane, at 11.40am, following reports of a collision between a HGV and Peugeot 308 on Watling Street in Stretton.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a critical care paramedic and doctor on board attended the scene, along with two land ambulances and a paramedic officer.

The main A5 between Stretton and Gailey at the Ivy House Lane junction. Pic: Google StreetView

The driver of the car, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived, they found the car had crashed into a hedge at the side of the road as a result of the RTC. The driver, a man, was in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

“Working as a team, crews acted quickly in administering advanced trauma care to the patient on scene.

“Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The A5 was closed in both directions and was expected to be for some time as an investigation is under way.