Crews attend crash on Telford high street
A crash caused disruption on a high street in Telford.
Emergency services attended the incident outside Hadley Community Centre at about 1.10pm yesterday(31).
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Wellington Fire Station to help deal with the crash, which took place on High Street in Hadley.
No one is believed to be injured and the fire service left the scene shortly after 1.30pm.
