Menu

Advertising

Crews attend crash on Telford high street

By Rory Smith | Telford | Transport | Published:

A crash caused disruption on a high street in Telford.

Emergency services attended the incident outside Hadley Community Centre at about 1.10pm yesterday(31).

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Wellington Fire Station to help deal with the crash, which took place on High Street in Hadley.

No one is believed to be injured and the fire service left the scene shortly after 1.30pm.

Transport News Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News