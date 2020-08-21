500 stopped from boarding Welsh trains in past week

Transport for Wales and British Transport Police today reminded passengers of the need to wear face coverings on board public transport services.

They said those failing to comply with the rules will not be allowed to travel and could also be fined £60 for the first offence, doubling for further offences.

It became mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport throughout Wales on July 27.

Over the past two weeks, both Transport for Wales staff and British Transport Police officers have talked with and advised customers about the new policy. Until last week they encouraged customers who were unable to explain why they are exempt from the requirements of the regulations to wear a face covering for the protection of other customers and staff.

However, the two bodies say that enforcement of the policy is now being stepped up and over the last week more than 500 people were refused travel by rail staff.

There are some exceptions to the rules such as children under the age of 11, people who experience breathing difficulties, or those with a physical or mental illness, impairment or disability.

A spokesman for Transport for Wales said: "Customers are encouraged to put on their face covering before entering stations and will be required to do so before boarding trains. A three-layer face covering is strongly recommended by the Welsh Government."

Passengers in England have had to wear face coverings on public transport since June 15.

Unlike in England, the wearing of a face covering in shops is not compulsory in Wales. Many people say the disparity is confusing, particularly in border areas including Shropshire.