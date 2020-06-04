Woman hurt after crash between lorry and car on major route in Shrewsbury

The smash happened shortly before 7.30am on the A5112 Hereford Road near the Dobbies Island.

The female driver of the car was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment, though the West Midlands Ambulance Service said her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Fire crews and the police also attended.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 7:27am to a collision involving a car and lorry on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"We treated one patient, a woman, who was the driver of the car for injuries not believed to be serious before taking her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”