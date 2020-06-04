Menu

Woman hurt after crash between lorry and car on major route in Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published: | Last Updated:

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash between a lorry and a car on a major route in Shrewsbury this morning.

An aerial view of the Dobbies roundabout where the A5 meets the A49 and A5112

The smash happened shortly before 7.30am on the A5112 Hereford Road near the Dobbies Island.

The female driver of the car was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment, though the West Midlands Ambulance Service said her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Fire crews and the police also attended.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 7:27am to a collision involving a car and lorry on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"We treated one patient, a woman, who was the driver of the car for injuries not believed to be serious before taking her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

