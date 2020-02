People were being urged to avoid the Wofferton area due to the traffic build up at the crossroads with the A456.

Broken down tractor reported on the jct of A456 and A49 Woofferton near Ludlow. Road is blocked. Please avoid area where possible. @LudlowCops @ShropCouncil pic.twitter.com/o8HUqg3s4P — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) February 5, 2020

Police were on the scene directing vehicles around the tractor, which was sticking out from the junction into the A49.