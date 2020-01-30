Shropshire Council to resurface 26 roads by March in £5 million scheme

The repairs, which began in January, will see contractors carry out maintenance up and down the county in areas including Shrewsbury, Market Drayton, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Shifnal and south Shropshire.

Work has already been completed on the A488 in Hope Valley; Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton; from Meadowley Bank to Upton Cressett and from Park Gate to Ditton Priors near Bridgnorth.

Roads to be completed by the end of March around Shrewsbury include Bow Way in Bomere Heath; Pulley Lane in Bayston Hill and Bank Farm Road in Shrewsbury.

In Shifnal and the surrounding area, Stanton Road in Shifnal; A41 in Tong and The Evergreens in Sheriffhales will be resurfaced.

Around Bridgnorth, the Worfield to Catstree road and the B4555 in Chelmarsh are to be resurfaced.

Roads in and around south Shropshire include the Lower Chatwell to Plaish road; Bridgend Lane junction to the junction south of Vernolds Common; the Cwm to Clunton road; Ludlow Road in Church Stretton; Eaton in Ticklerton; Kerry Lane in Bishop's Castle; Shadymoor Lane in Church Pulverbatch and the Balaams Heath junction to Broncroft junction.

Around Oswestry work will be done on the B5069 in St Martin's.

Other areas included in the plans are Coalport Road in Broseley; St John's Street in Whitchurch; The Graig in Llanfair Waterdine; New Road in Oreton and around Bwlch.

Advertising

Under the plans, Shropshire Council will also carry out drainage works at the Cooks Cross in Alveley, Brynhaford Lane in Oswestry, Old Bedstone Road in Bucknell, Wooton House Farm in Wooton and the The Wern near Weston Rhyn.

Councillor Steven Davenport, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "This is a significant and important investment in roads across the county, and will see them greatly improved, to the benefit of all who use or drive on them. Of course, this work will also greatly reduce the likelihood of potholes or other defects forming in the future, which is more good news.

“People often ask what we’re doing to maintain and improve our roads, tackle potholes, and improve drainage. I hope this programme of work will reassure people that we remain committed to repairing and maintaining our roads and are working hard to improve them.”