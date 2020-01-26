New timetable booklets for Ludlow after complaints

Volunteer group Ludlow 21 has produced the booklets featuring all of the bus routes into and around the town.

The initiative has been taken forward by Roger Furniss, a town guide and member of Ludlow 21. He contacted all of the bus operators serving the town to obtain up to date information for input into the booklet.

“The booklet will be of great benefit to residents, but equally will encourage visitors to enjoy other places in South Shropshire," said Roger. "It is another way of supporting the local economy and encouraging people to use local buses rather than the car. Not everyone has a mobile phone capable of accessing digital timetables and there’s often very poor signal in parts of town. It is good to have the bus information at your fingertips.”

The booklet is available at local outlets throughout the town including the Visitor Information Centre located at Ludlow library. There is also be a digital version to be found at Ludlow21.org.uk