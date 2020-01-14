Range Rover abandoned on wrong side of pothole-ridden Shifnal road as protest

The blue 2018-plate car was left surrounded by flowerpots and with its hazard lights on near to The White Hart pub in High Street on the junction with Pickwick Court as a 'mini protest', the police have said.

The owner, a woman from Shifnal, left it there over a number of potholes at about 2.20am today to block the road and highlight its poor condition.

Police said other motorists were forced onto the curb to avoid the vehicle and that the owner had moved it by midday.

A note left with the vehicle referred to it as covering a 'sinkhole'.

The car was left on Shifnal High Street on the wrong side of the road

It said: "This velocity-blue, all singing, all dancing, fully-loaded, state-of-the-art Range [Rover] was purchased with all of my family's and parents etc hard graft, blood, sweat and bucket loads of tears."

The note had the owner's telephone number on it, which West Mercia Police officers said they called before the car was moved.

As a result, Shropshire Council's highways team have been informed and are due to inspect the road.

The car. Pic:@MrsSEdu

PCSO Steve Breese, of Shifnal Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The owner of the vehicle was worried regarding the state of the road so they left it there to block off the road.

"She has now been down and moved it. It was left there as a mini protest over the potholes.

"The state of the road there is pretty bad. The car has now been moved and Highways have been contacted to come and inspect the road.

"We did have a couple of complaints from people saying they had to climb onto the curb to get past it but it's clear now."

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.