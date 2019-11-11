B5062 closed by flooding as weather alerts remain in place

The normally busy B5062 remains closed between Roden and High Ercall.

The Environment Agency has eight alerts in place covering much of the county, including for for the River Severn, River Sow and River Penk, the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, the Tern and Perry Catchments, the River Dee Catchment and Upper Teme.

The forecast is that rain will clear throughout the morning leaving a mostly dry and cold day with plenty of sunshine.

River levels are expected to remain high throughout the day and said officers are closely monitoring the situation.

Good Morning, Rain clearing to sunshine and showers, also Windy too.

Parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales were blanketed in snow on Saturday while others braced for more flooding.

Oswestry, Chirk and Llangollen were the worst-affected, with other areas seeing just a dusting of the white stuff.

While the majority of the region remained safe, two people were treated for minor injuries after a crash on the A495 near Oswestry.

The two-car crash happened at just after 10.40am on Saturday, and firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene.

It happened on the A495 near Porth-Y-Waen. Parts of the road were closed off while emergency services were in attendance, and traffic was moving slowly.

Unsettled week of weather ahead

Monday morning forecast 11/11/2019

The UK is in for another wet and unsettled week as communities already hit by flooding remain on high alert after heavy downpours left rivers swollen.

Met Office meteorologist Sophie Yeomans said a weather system moving across Europe will cause a “fair amount” of rainfall across England and Wales throughout the week.

“It is going to be an unsettled week in terms of rain,” she said.

Parts of the UK are still dealing with the aftermath of widespread flooding which hit towns across the Midlands and northern England on Thursday and Friday.

Several areas were deluged with one month’s worth of rain in a day and a woman died after being swept up in floodwaters.

The body of Annie Hall, the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, was found in the River Derwent on Friday morning after she was engulfed by floodwater in Darley Dale, near Matlock.