Eight flooding alerts in Shropshire as parts of region hit by snow

Yesterday there were six alerts in place later in the day, and despite there being no rain, the number has risen today.

The Environment Agency issued alerts for the River Severn, River Sow and River Penk, River Worfe, the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, the Tern and Perry Catchments, the River Dee Catchment, Upper Teme and Weaver catchment.

The alerts, which warn people that flooding is possible but not fully expected, effectively cover the bulk of the county.

The Environment Agency said: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high over the weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

Parts of Wales and Oswestry were hit by more unusual weather this morning, with the arrival of sudden snow.

Please be careful on the A458 towards Llanfair Caereinion. Council have been informed. pic.twitter.com/5lneliRL5h — Welshpool Police - Heddlu Trallwng (@WelshpoolPolice) November 9, 2019

Motorists were warned to be careful along the A458 towards Llanfair Caereinion.

Advertising

Further afield there are two yellow rain warnings, with one in place from 11am to midnight stretching from Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, to Eastbourne and Portsmouth and another from 5am to 8pm covering Northern Ireland from Ballycastle to Newry.

Yorkshire and the Midlands were among the areas worst affected by heavy downpours on Thursday and Friday.

Sheffield in South Yorkshire received 84mm of rain over 36 hours, which is almost the average monthly rainfall for Yorkshire, Mr Petanga said.

Advertising

Gringley on the Hill in Nottinghamshire had 65mm of rain in that time.

The Environment Agency issued seven severe flood warnings on Saturday morning suggesting there is a "danger to life".

The warnings are in place for the River Don at Barnby Dun, Bently, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge caravan site.

There are also 55 warnings telling people to take immediate action in light of expected flooding, along with 88 alerts urging residents to be prepared.