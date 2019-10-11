Menu

M54 delays in Telford after crash between car and lorry

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Transport | Published:

A crash involving a car and a lorry on the M54 caused traffic delays during rush hour today.

An ambulance came across the incident just after 7am and stopped to assist. Another ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent out to the scene.

The collision happened at junction 5 on the westbound carriageway, where traffic was stopped.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.

