Advertising
M54 delays in Telford after crash between car and lorry
A crash involving a car and a lorry on the M54 caused traffic delays during rush hour today.
An ambulance came across the incident just after 7am and stopped to assist. Another ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent out to the scene.
The collision happened at junction 5 on the westbound carriageway, where traffic was stopped.
Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.