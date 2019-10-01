Vow to secure cash for major Shropshire road schemes

Chancellor Sajid Javid announced the funding at the Tory Party conference in Manchester.

Today Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said he would do all he could to ensure some of the money heads to the county.

He said he will be putting forward bids for funding for dualling the A5 between Oswestry and Montford Bridge and safety work at the A483 Llynclys crossroads.

“This is a welcome announcement from the chancellor and significant investment in the country’s road network," said Councillor Davenport.

“I am absolutely on top of our bids for dualling the A5 and safety improvements at Llynclys crossroads and will be putting them forward to the government as major schemes we want to progress with.”

“This shows how seriously the government is taking the road network and I am confident of getting the right people around the table for high level talks to progress it.”

Councillor Davenport said he held initial talks about Llynclys crossroads with Highways England bosses last week and another meeting was scheduled for later this week.

Dangerous

Advertising

“It was a positive opening of talks about introducing safety measures at the crossroads and I did feel they took the concerns of residents in the Oswestry area very seriously,” he said.

“We are meeting again later this week and I want to get some solid ideas in place that we can then move forward with.

“It is vital a safety scheme is introduced for that stretch of road because it is dangerous and I really made the feelings of Llynclys residents known. I am looking forward to the follow-up meeting.”

Councillor Davenport added that the dualling work would provide a huge business boost to the region.

Advertising

“I have vowed to do all I can to get this scheme funded and it would provide a huge boon to businesses in the region.

“Not just Oswestry, but Shropshire, Powys, North Wales and the wider West Midlands.

“Road connections that are reliable and modern are vital in attracting major employers to places like Shropshire.”

He added: “I did see there was a five-vehicle crash on the A5 yesterday (Sunday) as well and I am looking for information about it and how it was caused and wish anybody involved the best and hope they are okay.

“I am keeping a record of these incidents so I can present facts to highways bosses.”