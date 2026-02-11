The workshops are funded by Visit Wales and the Welsh Government and delivered by MWT Cymru through Business Wales.

They are designed specifically for small and medium sized tourism businesses and focus on practical, easy to use tools rather than technical theory.

The programme launched earlier this month, with the first sessions held at Welsh Government offices in Newtown on February 3 and Aberystwyth on February 4.

A further 15 workshops will take place across Wales through to the end of March 2026 and demand has been strong, with 90% of places across 17 sessions booked within a week of launch.

MWT Cymru is an independent, not for profit membership organisation that works closely with more than 600 tourism businesses across Mid Wales. Drawing on its daily contact with the sector, the company has developed Harri, a custom-built AI tool (GPT) designed specifically for tourism businesses in Wales.

Harri reflects the Welsh tourism context and supports businesses with everyday tasks, such as improving website content, keeping Google and Visit Wales listings up to date, responding to customer enquiries and understanding how online reviews and search visibility influence visitor decisions.

The workshops are built around Harri, while also introducing businesses to other simple tools and techniques they can use immediately within their business. The focus is on practical action, with time built in for one-to-one support so businesses can apply what they learn during the session.

Zoe Hawkins, MWT Cymu’s chief executive, said: “Talking to tourism businesses every day, we understand how challenging it can be to keep up with technology while also running a business. That’s why these sessions focus on practical, usable tools that make life easier, rather than adding complexity.

“The way visitors find information and make decisions has changed significantly in recent years. AI driven search features are now appearing prominently in many online searches.

“Being visible in those spaces is no longer about paying to appear at the top, but about accuracy, consistency and authority across your online presence.

“These workshops show businesses how small, achievable changes across websites, listings and content can make a real difference, without needing technical expertise.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

"Supporting our tourism and hospitality sector to embrace new technology is vital for Wales's economic future. These workshops offer practical, accessible guidance that helps businesses work smarter without feeling overwhelmed.

“The strong demand we have seen demonstrates how eager our tourism sector is to adapt and grow. By equipping businesses with these skills, we are helping them compete effectively and deliver even better experiences for visitors to Wales."

Feedback from early sessions has been extremely positive. Shirley Owen, from Corris Craft Centre at Corris, near Machynlleth, added: “The workshop was absolutely fantastic. The delivery was very clear, the handouts to accompany the session are brilliant and time to work on our own marketing with one-to-one support was the best.”

Karen Bebb, from Bechan Retreats, Newtown, added: “This is the best session I have attended.”

A pilot workshop, held in December ahead of the national rollout, also highlighted the value of the approach.

Suzi Drew from Belan Bluebell Woods, Cwmbelan, Llanidloes, said: “The AI workshop was amazing. In under 30 seconds, the tools assessed my website and clearly showed me which keywords to change to help improve traffic.

“I walked away with weeks of ready-to-use content and a much clearer understanding of what to focus on. As a tourism business, it was incredibly practical and easy to apply straight away.”

All workshops in the current programme are close to capacity, with a small number of places still available and a waiting list open for future workshops.

Businesses can view remaining availability or join the waiting list via Business Wales at: https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/ai-made-practical-simple-tools-to-support-your-tourism-business/dates/ .

Harri is available free to members of MWT Cymru, with workshop attendees granted access for the duration of the programme.