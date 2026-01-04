Shropshire Star
Your amazing pictures of the Wolf supermoon lighting up skies across Shropshire and the West Midlands

Here are some of the fabulous pictures of Saturday's Wolf Moon, taken by readers across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

By Megan Jones
On Saturday, skies across the world lit up with the first full Moon of 2026 — the magnificent Wolf Moon.

It's the fourth supermoon in a row following October's Harvest Moon, November's Beaver Moon and the Cold Moon in December. 

There won't be another chance to catch a glimpse of a supermoon - a full Moon that occurs when the Moon as at the closest point to Earth in its orbit - until November 2026.

Here are some submitted photos of Saturday's Moon taken by readers all across Shropshire and the Black Country. 

Have some snaps to share? Email megan.jones@shropshirestar.com

Jason Albutt took this one of the Moon over Bridgnorth
The Wolf Moon rising over Shugborough. Photo by Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Sue Austin took this photograph in Ellesmere
Gemma Cross took this in Haden Hill, Cradley Heath
Taken by Steve Sankey over Brown Clee
Ash Boulton took this photo of the Wolf Moon from Moreton Corbet near Wem
Another from Ian Knight/Z70 Photography taken at the Shugborough Estate
From Janice Johnson in Wombourne
From Milking Bank in Dudley by Melvin Cooper
Behind the Wrekin's mast from Beth David
Emilie Louise Moxham took this photograph from the Long Mynd
By Hazel Bedford in Ford, near Shrewsbury
Taken over Greenfields by Rhys Perry
