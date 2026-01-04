Your amazing pictures of the Wolf supermoon lighting up skies across Shropshire and the West Midlands
Here are some of the fabulous pictures of Saturday's Wolf Moon, taken by readers across Shropshire and the West Midlands.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
On Saturday, skies across the world lit up with the first full Moon of 2026 — the magnificent Wolf Moon.
It's the fourth supermoon in a row following October's Harvest Moon, November's Beaver Moon and the Cold Moon in December.
There won't be another chance to catch a glimpse of a supermoon - a full Moon that occurs when the Moon as at the closest point to Earth in its orbit - until November 2026.
Here are some submitted photos of Saturday's Moon taken by readers all across Shropshire and the Black Country.
