Your amazing pictures of the Wolf supermoon lighting up skies across Shropshire and the West Midlands

On Saturday, skies across the world lit up with the first full Moon of 2026 — the magnificent Wolf Moon.

It's the fourth supermoon in a row following October's Harvest Moon, November's Beaver Moon and the Cold Moon in December.

There won't be another chance to catch a glimpse of a supermoon - a full Moon that occurs when the Moon as at the closest point to Earth in its orbit - until November 2026.

Here are some submitted photos of Saturday's Moon taken by readers all across Shropshire and the Black Country.

Have some snaps to share? Email megan.jones@shropshirestar.com

Jason Albutt took this one of the Moon over Bridgnorth

The Wolf Moon rising over Shugborough. Photo by Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Sue Austin took this photograph in Ellesmere

Gemma Cross took this in Haden Hill, Cradley Heath

Taken by Steve Sankey over Brown Clee

Ash Boulton took this photo of the Wolf Moon from Moreton Corbet near Wem

Another from Ian Knight/Z70 Photography taken at the Shugborough Estate

From Janice Johnson in Wombourne

From Milking Bank in Dudley by Melvin Cooper

Behind the Wrekin's mast from Beth David

Emilie Louise Moxham took this photograph from the Long Mynd

By Hazel Bedford in Ford, near Shrewsbury