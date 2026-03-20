Supported by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the Welsh Government, the programme has delivered a wide range of upgrades across council buildings, including solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, battery storage, LED lighting, enhanced energy monitoring and electric vehicle charging points.

In total, solar PV systems have been installed at 17 sites, providing a combined capacity of 694 kWp, alongside 573 kWh of battery storage.

Together, these measures are projected to save approximately 600,000 kWh of energy every year and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 170 tCO₂e annually.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “This programme marks a significant step forward in our ambition to build a stronger, fairer and greener Powys.

“By investing in clean energy across our estate, we are not only cutting carbon emissions and reducing running costs, but also taking positive steps to meet both our existing and future energy needs.

“These improvements enhance the resilience of our public buildings, helping protect essential services from energy instability and cost turbulence.

“This is long term, responsible decision making that strengthens local energy security and demonstrates what is possible when we invest wisely. Together, these measures show our determination to tackle the climate and nature emergencies while delivering real, lasting benefits for the people of Powys.”