Mobile phone coverage boosted in several Powys communities after a mast upgrade

50 government-funded mast upgrades have now been activated in Wales as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) – a programme brokered by the UK government and joint-funded with mobile network operators to improve mobile coverage in rural areas.

Across the whole of the UK, 119 masts are now live as part of the SRN.

Rural towns and villages throughout Wales are benefiting from faster, more reliable mobile coverage as one of the latest government-funded 4G network upgrades were switched on.

It means residents, local businesses and community organisations in areas including Painscastle, Hay-on-Wye, Llanigon, Tregoyd, Doly-y-Gaer, Llanddewi, Dolau, Llandegley, Crossgates, Abbeycwmhir can now take advantage of better connectivity.

These activations also bring enhanced connectivity to Eryri National Park and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

These activations also bring coverage from all four mobile network operators to the equivalent of over 3,477 km of roads across Wales.

The boost to coverage has been carried out by upgrading existing mobile masts, meaning communities can benefit from improved connectivity without the need for additional infrastructure.

The improvements will enable residents, tourists and businesses to access reliable 4G coverage from all four mobile network operators – EE, Three, VMO2 and Vodafone – helping close the digital divide between urban and rural communities and boosting economic growth across the nations.

Ben Roome, CEO of Mova said: “Upgrading 50 EAS masts in Wales shows the strength of a shared, neutral programme. Every site benefits every operator, every community and every mobile user. Together, they represent practical steps toward fairer, more resilient connectivity across rural Wales. Since the launch of the Shared Rural Network, 4G coverage from all mobile network operators has increased from 66% to 81% of the UK, an expansion equivalent to the combined size of Wales and Northern Ireland.

“With more upgrades planned, we remain focused on ensuring rural communities are included in a digitally connected UK.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Access to fast and reliable mobile coverage is increasingly important for residents, businesses and community organisations in rural communities all over Wales. Hitting this milestone is an important step in our mission to grow the Welsh economy, supporting businesses to succeed and creating opportunities in every corner of Wales.”

Since the Shared Rural Network programme began in 2020, an additional 34,000 square kilometres – an area equivalent to roughly 1.5 times the size of Wales or 4.6 million football pitches – are receiving coverage from all four operators, EE, Three, VMO2 and Vodafone across the UK.

Through the SRN programme, the UK government and the UK’s four mobile network operators have already provided4G coverage to an additional 280,000 premises and 16,000km of the UK’s roads.

The UK government is investing £184 million to upgrade Extended Area Service (EAS) masts to provide coverage from all four mobile operators.

Mobile operators have also invested over £500 million to target ‘partial not spots’ across the UK, where customers can only access 4G if they are signed up with a mobile network operator that is active in the area.