The 579 Llandrindod Wells RAF Air Cadets encourages cadets to achieve the highest standard in whatever they do and publicly recognised awards can be achieved.

The squadron applied to Llandrindod Wells Town Council for a £200 grant to buy some equipment and run sessions for cadets to achieve Crest and other qualifications in science, technology and engineering and maths.

The squadron helps young people aged from 12 to 20 to be good citizens and develop qualities of leadership and responsibility through a wide variety of activities.

Their activities include flying and gliding, target shooting, Duke of Edinburgh Award, radio, adventure training, academic subjects, STEM and teamwork and leadership.

Chair of the Civilian Committee Kate Jones said: “We have ongoing stem activities at the squadron but would like to be able to develop a more rigorous delivery allowing cadets to further their interest.

“To this end we would like to purchase some equipment as well as run sessions for the cadets to achieve Crest and other Stem qualifications which will broaden their horizons and enhance their opportunities for further education and employment.

“By improving the aspirations and chances of cadets we hope to influence others in the community.”

The Crest awards cost £6 each and the squadron wishes to purchase 15 initially at a cost of £90 and some basic scientific equipment such as clamps, thermometers, scales and measuring devices, timers and combustibles will cost about £150.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said he did not think the group had received a council grant recently.

He said at the Air Training Corps anniversary church service recently he gave them a donation of £300 from his mayor’s allowance and most of it was spent on 10 badges for this year’s mayor’s cadet and the next nine mayor’s cadets because the badges have to be specially made. He said the squadron was effectively left with £110.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls said: “It is a really worthy cause and I would have no objection giving them £250.

“I think it’s a brilliant organisation. I went to one of their events when I was deputy mayor and was one of the best days of my tenure to see all those young people achieving,” said Councillor Paul Smith.

Members agreed to give them a £250 grant.