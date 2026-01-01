Best Shropshire beauty spots to watch dazzling meteor shower peaking this weekend with up to 120 meteors per hour

One of the strongest and most consistent meteor showers of the year, the Quadrantid meteor shower, is set to peak between overnight between Saturday, January 3 and Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Quadrantids are known for their sharp peak, which lasts a few hours, and is this year expected to shower the skies with up to 120 meteors per hour, according to experts at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.

The shower actually began on December 28 and meteors are likely to be visible until January 12, when the shower concludes.

This year, the peak of the shower is occuring when the Moon is full, so moonlight will interefere with seeing the shower at its best.

But if you want to give it a go, here is everything you need to know about spotting them in Shropshire.

How can I see the Quadrantid meteor shower?

You can optimise your chances of spotting a shooting star by heading somewhere away from street lights and other forms of light pollution - the darker, the better.

"Hunting for meteors, like the rest of astronomy, is a waiting game, so it's best to bring a comfy chair to sit on and to wrap up warm as you could be outside for a while," say experts at the Royal Observatory.

"They can be seen with the naked eye so there's no need for binoculars or a telescope, though you will need to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark for at least 15 minutes beforehand."

Where can I see the Quadrantid meteor shower in Shropshire?

If it's clear, you should be able to see them from anywhere - but Shropshire has plenty of options to increase your chances of seeing some shooting stars.

There are no fewer than four Dark Sky Discovery Sites in the county - all of them on or around the Long Mynd. Earlier this year, Carding Mill Valley was ranked as one of the UK's best spots for stargazing.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites are assigned when they meet some basic standards, including being at least 100 square metres, with good public access and firm ground for wheelchairs - which is why all of ours are car parks.

All four sites have the darkest Milky Way Class rating - meaning the Milky Way is visible with the naked eye.

But there are lots of other places around this beautiful county that will increase your chances of seeing some meteors and we've compiled a list of some of the best.

Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle

Stapeley Hill, White Grit SY15 6DE

Managed by English Heritage, the Bronze Age stone circle near Chirbury is open throughout the night.

Bury Ditches Car Park

Lower Down, Clun, Shropshire, SY7 8BD

The Forestry Commission car park offers walking access to the near Bury Ditches Iron Age hill fort. A steep walk up to the top will reveal views of the starry skies above the Shropshire Hills.

Lyth Hill Countryside Park

Lythbank, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY3 0BS

Escape the light pollution of Shrewsbury and enjoy the dark skies at this public car park atop of Lyth Hill with excellent vistas towards the South over the Shropshire Hills.

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park

Clee Hill, Ludlow, Shropshire, SY8 3NY

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park has been identified by gostargazing.co.uk as a good location for stargazing based on local light pollution levels, distance from nearby towns and cities and offers a safe place to park.

The Bog Mine Car Park

The Bog, Stiperstones, Shropshire, SY5 0NG

The car park is accessible 24 hours a day and is free of charge, the lost mining village on the edge of Stiperstones National Nature Reserve makes for a unique stargazing spot.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites

Carding Mill Valley car park

Carding Mill, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Pole Cottage Car Park

The Port Way, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6 6JG

Cross Dyke car park at Boiling Well

Burway Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Shooting Box Car Parks

Ratlinghope Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6