Future Generations Commissioner visits key innovation sites in Mid Wales

Derek met regional leaders, businesses and innovation partners to see first-hand how opportunities to build a fairer, greener and more prosperous future for communities are taking place across Powys and Ceredigion.

Hosted by Growing Mid Wales, the visit highlighted the region’s leadership in food innovation, sustainability, skills development and clean growth, focusing on how collaboration is helping to target many of the goals set out in the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

Food Centre Wales, Horeb, was the first step of the visit where the Commissioner heard how the Centre supports food and drink producers to innovate, scale sustainably, adopt new technologies and create high-quality jobs rooted in local supply chains.

The group discussed plans for the Food Manufacturing Innovation Centre and toured facilities supporting skills, entrepreneurship and business growth.

Following on, the Commissioner visited AberInnovation, the only UK Research & Innovation Campus in Wales.

The tour showcased the region’s growing biotechnology, agri-tech and circular economy cluster, supported by world-leading research expertise and a growing ecosystem of start-ups and scale-ups working on practical solutions.

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, said: “Mid Wales has enormous potential to lead Wales’ contribution to a fair, green economy. What I’ve seen today, from cutting-edge agri-innovation to practical support for local businesses and skills development, demonstrates how beneficial it is for the public sector to take a long-term perspective to create meaningful opportunities for future generations. This region is looking to the future and building from its strengths: community, culture, natural assets and innovation."

In a joint statement, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, and Joint chair of the Growing Mid Wales Board said: “We are proud to showcase Mid Wales as a region of innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration. Our work through Growing Mid Wales, including the Growth Deal and wider partnerships, is creating the foundations for sustainable economic growth that benefits our communities now and in the future.”

