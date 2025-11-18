Fears of another mass internet outage emerge as problems with X, ChatGPT, Bet365, Canva reported

Visitors to websites such as X, formerly known as Twitter, saw an error message that indicated that Cloudflare problems meant that the page could not show.

However, the site isn't the only one seeing issues: Facebook, Bet365, ChatGPT and Canve have also seen issues reported to DownDetector.

Problems began around 11.30am UK time, though at that time some websites appeared to be loading when they were refreshed.

Cloudflare is an internet infrastructure that offers many of the core technologies that power today’s online experiences. That includes tools that protect websites from cyber attacks and ensure that they stay online amid heavy traffic, for instance.

“Cloudflare is aware of and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said in a new update.

“Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.”