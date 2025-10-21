Best places in Shropshire to watch Orionid meteor shower peaking tonight

Experts from the Royal Observatory in Greenwich say the Orionid meteor showers will peak on October 22, between midnight and dawn.

But stargazers will be able to see the shower for several days on either side, with the shower 'active' until November 7.

The shower appears to originate from a point in the easy-to-spot constellation of Orion, and its meteors are actually pieces of Halley's Comet.

For the best spotting conditions, keen stargazers will want to find a safe location away from street lights and other sources of light pollution.

Luckily for us, Shropshire has some great places to try and catch some shooting stars - with Carding Mill Valley having recently ranked within the top ten UK locations for stargazing.

However, a good view will require a bit of luck with the weather. While the forecast is currently dry, the Met Office is predicting skies will be "partly cloudy" throughout the night.

If the clouds do part, the skies will be nice and dark to help make the best of the Orionids, thanks to the timing of the new Moon on October 21.

Where can I see the Orionid meteor shower in Shropshire?

If it's clear, you should be able to see them from anywhere - but Shropshire has plenty of options to increase your chances of seeing some shooting stars.

There are no fewer than four Dark Sky Discovery Sites in the county - all of them on or around the Long Mynd.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites are assigned when they meet some basic standards, including being at least 100 square metres, with good public access and firm ground for wheelchairs - which is why all of ours are car parks.

All four sites have the darkest Milky Way Class rating - meaning the Milky Way is visible with the naked eye.

But there are lots of other places around this beautiful county that will increase your chances of seeing some meteors and we've compiled a list of some of the best.

Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle

Stapeley Hill, White Grit SY15 6DE

Managed by English Heritage, the Bronze Age stone circle near Chirbury is open throughout the night.

Bury Ditches Car Park

Lower Down, Clun, Shropshire, SY7 8BD

The Forestry Commission car park offers walking access to the near Bury Ditches Iron Age hill fort. A steep walk up to the top will reveal views of the starry skies above the Shropshire Hills.

Lyth Hill Countryside Park

Lythbank, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY3 0BS

Escape the light pollution of Shrewsbury and enjoy the dark skies at this public car park atop of Lyth Hill with excellent vistas towards the South over the Shropshire Hills.

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park

Clee Hill, Ludlow, Shropshire, SY8 3NY

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park has been identified by gostargazing.co.uk as a good location for stargazing based on local light pollution levels, distance from nearby towns and cities and offers a safe place to park.

The Bog Mine Car Park

The Bog, Stiperstones, Shropshire, SY5 0NG

The car park is accessible 24 hours a day and is free of charge, the lost mining village on the edge of Stiperstones National Nature Reserve makes for a unique stargazing spot.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites

Carding Mill Valley car park

Carding Mill, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Pole Cottage Car Park

The Port Way, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6 6JG

Cross Dyke car park at Boiling Well

Burway Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Shooting Box Car Parks

Ratlinghope Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6