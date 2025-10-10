Thousands of Shropshire homes and businesses to get gigabit broadband as new contract signed

The Government’s Building Digital UK (BDUK) agency has announced a new call-off contract with Openreach to connect thousands of premises in mid-west Shropshire. The rollout will deliver gigabit broadband with download speeds of at least one gigabit per second.

The deal marks the second major contract this year aimed at improving digital connectivity across the region.

In January, Openreach secured a £108 million contract to deliver ultrafast broadband to 48,000 properties in east and south Shropshire, as well as north Herefordshire, North Wales, and South West Wales.

Openreach has agreed to connect around 4,000 premises in Mid-West Shropshire. Picture: Openreach

This latest agreement follows the termination of a contract with Voneus in December last year.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson, who has been campaigning to enhance digital connectivity in the region, welcomed the announcement, but urged that the rollout be delivered swiftly to maximise its impact.

"Local homes and businesses rightly demand greater broadband coverage and faster speeds," he said. "I know just how important this is for residents, which is why I launched my campaign to enhance digital connectivity after the contract for Mid-Shropshire was cancelled last year.

Stuart Anderson MP

"I am pleased that Openreach has now been awarded this contract, which will see gigabit broadband rolled out to a further 2,000 premises in South Shropshire. To achieve the greatest possible impact, this new contract must be delivered at pace."

Mr Anderson met with Openreach representatives in Parliament in August to press for greater investment in local broadband infrastructure. He has also criticised the Government's decision to delay the national target for full gigabit coverage from 2030 to 2032.

"The Government should also rethink its decision to delay full national rollout by two years to 2032," he added. "Despite the Government’s delay, I will continue to work with broadband operators to boost the rollout in South Shropshire and address areas that still need support to get connected."

According to Mr Anderson, gigabit broadband availability within his constituency currently stands at just 42 per cent, below the national average. This equates to around 21,400 premises, placing Shropshire amongst the five least-connected areas in England and as the 15th least-connected in the UK.

The new contract forms part of the Government’s Project Gigabit initiative, launched in 2021 to ensure that rural and hard-to-reach communities are not left behind in the rollout of high-speed broadband.

Openreach has been contacted for comment.