Twitter introduces label for bot accounts

Twitter image

Twitter is working on labels to identify accounts that are run by bots.

The social network is testing the feature with a limited number of people in a bid to help people spot “good bots from spammy ones”.

Those invited to try the feature will have a label attached to their profile, as well as detailing who it is automated by.

Let the #GoodBots roll! We’re testing a new way for developers who run automated accounts via the Twitter API to label their accounts. https://t.co/6GVNllMIJW — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) September 9, 2021

“Examples of automated accounts you might see on Twitter include bots that help you find vaccine appointments and disaster early warning systems,” the firm said.

“When these accounts let you know they’re automated, you get a better understanding of their purpose when you’re interacting with them.”