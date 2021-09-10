Twitter introduces label for bot accounts

Published:

The social network hopes the feature will help users tell ‘good bots from spammy ones’.

Twitter image
Twitter image

Twitter is working on labels to identify accounts that are run by bots.

The social network is testing the feature with a limited number of people in a bid to help people spot “good bots from spammy ones”.

Those invited to try the feature will have a label attached to their profile, as well as detailing who it is automated by.

“Examples of automated accounts you might see on Twitter include bots that help you find vaccine appointments and disaster early warning systems,” the firm said.

“When these accounts let you know they’re automated, you get a better understanding of their purpose when you’re interacting with them.”

The feature will be available to all developers who wish to self-identify later this year.

