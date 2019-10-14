Snapchat gains Reddit integration feature

Snapchat users are now able to add content from Reddit onto their snap posts, marking a first for the discussion website.

People on iOS can click a share icon on an image, text or link-based post on Reddit’s app, providing the option to integrate on Snapchat.

Reddit posts appear in a sticker format on Snapchat, which can then be shared as a story or with selected friends.

Only content from safe-for-work Reddit communities and those in good standing can be copied onto Snapchat.

The feature is also limited to iOS for the moment, though there are plans to make it available on Android “shortly after”.

(Nick Ansell/PA)

“Snapchat is the first platform partner with whom we’re testing a content sharing integration, and we’re excited to see how the feature will shape the sharing habits and experiences among our users,” said Vaibhav Sahgal, Reddit’s head of growth product.

“We hope the integration empowers redditors to share Reddit content more frequently, while simultaneously exposing new users to the unique content only found on Reddit.”

Ben Schwerin, vice president of partnerships at Snap, added: “Reddit empowers discovery and discussion that many Snapchatters love.

“With this integration, Snapchatters will be able to share interesting posts they find, adding new context and conversation-starters to their snaps.

“As shared Snaps drive engagement back to Reddit — this helps advance the power of community and connection across both platforms.”