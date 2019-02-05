Facebook Messenger users can now ‘unsend’ messages

Facebook Messenger users are now able to delete messages from conversations after they’ve been sent.

The social network has confirmed Messenger users will have up to 10 minutes after a message has been sent to remove it, with the feature accessible in both one-on-one conversations and group chats.

The feature is similar to one available to founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, which was first discovered last year after several users reported messages they have received from the firm’s boss had since disappeared.

(Facebook)

After its discovery, Facebook pledged to make a version of the feature available to all. Fellow messaging service WhatsApp – which is also owned by Facebook – also has an “unsend” tool.

Choosing to delete a message from a conversation will see it replaced with text that alerts everyone in the conversation that a message has been removed.

Facebook said it would also allow users to report any harmful messages which are sent and then deleted for a limited time in order to prevent abuse of the feature.

The unsend feature is available to all Messenger users around the world using the latest versions of Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems, Facebook confirmed.