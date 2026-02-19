Located off Royal Way in Malinslee, the development has come into the spotlight over recent years due to the former Prince Andrew's friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

That focus has intensified in recent weeks following the release by the US Department of Justice of new files regarding Epstein, which show pictures of the former prince, and email communication.

Andrew no longer actually bears the name depicted on the sign for the Telford estate, having been stripped of his title in October last year.

He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew is the second son of the late Queen but was stripped of his Duke of York and prince title by his brother the King. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

But after his arrest this morning (February 19) on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the focus will again fall on the title of the Telford street and whether it remains appropriate.