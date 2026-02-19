BREAKING: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office

Thames Valley Police said they have arrested former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mounbatten Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The news broke shortly after it was reported that officers had arrived at the home of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor on the Sandringham Estate.

Pictures circulating online appear to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm in Norfolk on Thursday, with plain-clothed officers appearing to gather outside the property.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you more updates as we get them.