Lib Dems call for Brecon and Radnor by-election if James Evans defects to Reform

Responding to the removal of the Conservative whip from James Evans MS, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader, Jane Dodds MS, said: “This episode lays bare the complete mess the Conservatives have created by chasing Reform instead of focusing on the people of Wales. “Meanwhile, Reform is fast becoming a retirement home for Conservatives worried about losing their seats.

“When politicians jump ship based purely on whether it improves their chances of clinging on to power, it shows just how shallow and opportunistic this political game has become. Wales deserves better than parties tearing themselves apart while public services continue to struggle.

“If James Evans chooses to defect to another party, he should have the courage to face the electorate in a by-election and seek a fresh mandate from the people of Brecon and Radnorshire.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick

, added: “The Conservatives in Wales are in complete disarray. One moment, they are attacking Reform as unserious; the next, their own Senedd Members are openly flirting with or actually defecting.

“Voters in Brecon and Radnorshire, and across Wales, deserve better than a revolving door of failed Conservatives jumping ship to a party that claims to offer something new but is made up almost exclusively of politicians who spent the last decade breaking the country.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are focused on standing up for local communities, fixing our broken NHS and social care system, and supporting local businesses across Wales.”