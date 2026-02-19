Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest - LIVE updates as the former Prince is held in custody and his addresses searched
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being held in custody after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office
Former Prince Andrew was arrested at Sandringham Estate this morning (Thursday) on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
Thames Valley Police officers were spotted at the home of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor with pictures circulating online showing unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm in Norfolk.
The force has since updated that Prince Andrew is being held in custody and his addresses are being searched.
Here are the latest updates on the story: